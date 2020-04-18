Samson Choruwa says he lost interest in football when Dynamos mistreated him following a long lay-off with an injury he sustained in a league match against Masvingo United in 2002.

The former midfielder suffered a nasty knock on his leg which took two years to recover and the club didn’t help him pay for his medical.

Well-wishers such as Sporting Lions manager James Maridadi tried to assist but were frustrated by Dynamos who feared their player could be lured and leaves the club.

Twine Phiri who was the president of CAPS United at that time then intervened and helped the player.

After recovering, Choruwa’s services were deemed surplus by Dembare’s new coach Keagan Mumba and Makepekepe moved to sign him.

But a wrangle between the two Harare giants began over the ownership of the player.

In an interview with Herald, the retired player recalled how this pushed him out of football at a tender age.

“It (the injury) was so mysterious. Surprisingly, no one cared to take me to a hospital…”

“After Dynamos neglected me at a time that I needed their help the most, I decided it was time for me to join the club I had always wanted to play for, CAPS United.

“I tried to talk to Twine Phiri (then CAPS president) to secure my clearance but Dynamos would have none of it.

“But, after considering all my parents went through, I decided to quit football rather than return there. That’s how I left. I had lost interest.”

Both CAPS United and Dynamos attempted to get him back in the following seasons but Choruwa turned down the offers.

He later tried coaching in 2016 at now-defunct Budiriro Gunners in Division Two before securing a new job at a leading tobacco sales company.

Comments

comments