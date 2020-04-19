The Government announced on Sunday the decision on whether to extent the 21-day lockdown which has seen pre-season preparations suspended.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed that the lockdown, which was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, will be extended by 14 days.

“The country is yet to meet the conditions for the lifting of the lockdown…

“Guided by these realities, government has decided to extend with immediate effect a national lockdown by a further 14 days, up to May 3, 2020,” Mnangagwa said.

The decision means players will continue training on their own to maintain fitness.

The start of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2020 campaign will also be affected.

Meanwhile, the PSL is likely to give clubs some time to wrap up their preparations before the season starts.

