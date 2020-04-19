Serie A side AS Roma’s players and coaching staff have agreed to give up their wages for four months to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

Football action in Italy has been suspended since March 9, causing a sharp decline in revenue.

Roma’s chief executive Guido Fienga said their players will also top up the salaries of club employees placed on the Italian government’s job retention scheme to ensure they received their regular monthly income.

“We always talk about unity at Roma and in volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach, and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together,” said Fienga.

“(Club captain) Edin Dzeko, all the players and (coach) Paulo Fonseca have demonstrated they understand what this club stands for and we also thank them all for their superb gesture towards the employees at this club.”

