AmaZulu have dismissed claims by Norman Mapeza’s agent Gibson Mahachi that they enquired about the coach.

Mahachi told The Standard that Usuthu were among several foreign sides that are interested in the services of the former Chippa United mentor.

He said: “So far, nothing has materialised for a new deal for the coach. Amazulu have, of course, made an inquiry together with several other foreign clubs which I’ll not reveal by their names at this stage.”

But in a statement issued on Monday, the Absa Premiership club’s General Manager, Lunga Sokhela refuted the claims, saying no contact or interest has been shown to Mapeza.

“At this time it’s unfortunate that some members of the media are continuing to create false stories.

“We have never discussed anything with Mapeza and that is the bottom line,” said Sokhela.

Amazulu are currently without a head coach after sending their Slovakian tactician Jozef Vukusic on special leave following a string of poor results.

Comments

comments