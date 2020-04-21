An ambitious proposal to bring the remainder of the English Premier League 2019/20 season to Zimbabwe has been made.

The petition is being spearheaded by Tafadzwa Simba through the Rescue the Game initiative and has proposed the South-Eastern part of Zimbabwe – Lowveld – to host the games.

According to him, the region makes a perfect venue in this time of the coronavirus pandemic because “it is isolated, beautiful, set of natural reserves and will have moderate temperatures during the proposed time.”

EPL clubs had wanted the season to restart in June (winter in Zimbabwe) and the exact date will be discussed in their next meeting.

The League also proposed the games be played at a confined venue in mini-tournament style under strict monitoring.

This means stadiums will not be an issue as high-quality pitches can be made without stands as there would be no fans.

You can sign the petition here.

