UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has confirmed that football action across Europe is ready to return but the games will be behind closed doors.

Top-flight leagues and major tournaments were suspended in mid-March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ceferin said in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera: “I believe there are options that can allow us to restart cup championships and to complete them.

“We may have to resume without spectators, but the most important thing, I think, is playing games.

“It is early to say that we cannot complete the season. The impact would be terrible for clubs and leagues. Better to play behind closed doors than not at all.

“In such hard times, it would bring happiness to people and a certain sense of normality even if the games can only be seen on TV. All activities are being organised to start again, everyone needs to find their lives.

“If safety measures are respected and if the authorities give the green light, the training could resume like the rest. Further consent will be needed for matches.”

The suspension of football has seen a massive drop in revenue and several clubs have reviewed the salaries of their players.

