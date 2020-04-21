Warriors vice captain Ovidy Karuru has pleaded with Zimbabweans to heed the call made by government to stay at home during the Coronavirus-enforced national lockdown.

The Stellenbosch midfielder was speaking in the wake of the President Emerson Mnangagwa-led government’s decision to extend the lockdown by another 14 days.

“Staying at home means saving lives, so please the people of Zimbabwe, I plead and I berg you to just stay at home and be prayerful because only God can save us from this virus,” he said.

“This covid-19 is real and killing a lot of people so please, save a sister, save a brother and save a friend by staying at home because once we go out, it means the spreading of the virus,” added the former Kaizer Chiefs man.

