CAPS United chiefs are working on listing the club on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, vice-president Nhamo Tutisani has revealed.

Makepekepe are taking the commercial route in the running of their affairs and the side’s directors are already implementing their business model.

The move is meant to maintain a grip on the success ladder and wear off competition from corporate-backed teams like Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle and champions FC Platinum.

Speaking to the Herald, Tutisani said: “We are implementing our commercial plan and we should say, so far so good, although the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the delay of the 2020 season, has affected us.

“As we have been saying, our thrust is on commercialising the running of our team. For years, we have been financing the team from our pockets but, we have realised the team has a lot of potential and can be run as a business entity capable of bringing profits to the club.

“Ultimately, we want to be a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed company.”

