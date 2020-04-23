Kaizer Chiefs legend Donald Khuse thinks the club should not bring a player like Willard Katsande to replace George Maluleka in the midfield ahead of next season.

Maluleka will join Mamelodi Sundowns at the season end, having signed a pre-contract with ABSA Premiership champions last month.

Khuse says over the years, Amakhosi have not been relying on players that use their physicality to control the midfield.

“From way back, Kaizer Chiefs aren’t a team that relies on players with physical strength to win ball possession from opposition players,” he told Isolezwe, as cited by Goal.

“That means they shouldn’t focus on getting players who are similar to Katsande [when replacing Maluleka].

“He [Katsande] has worked for the team but we should go back to what used to work for the team in the past. There are those who have similar attributes as him and those who should be getting closer to the first-team from the development.

Chiefs, meanwhile, may be forced to rely on Kearyn Baccus and Siphelele Ntshangase as possible replacements should their two-window transfer-ban be upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

