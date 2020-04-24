Kenya are facing disqualification from the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers after they failed to meet the deadline to pay former head coach Adel Amrouche his dues.

Amrouche is owed over US$1m for alleged wrongful dismissal from his job as the head coach in 2014. He was sacked 18 months into a five-year tenure, following a 1-0 aggregate loss to Lesotho in a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

After taking the matter to Fifa, the Kenyan FA (FKF) was then instructed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last October to clear the debt by the end of today.

However, the association says it has no money and has written to Fifa to extend the grace period, but the Belgian coach is refusing the agreement.

Kenya are pooled in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers alongside Uganda, Mali, and Rwanda. The games are set to start in September provided the football season resumes on time following its suspension due to coronavirus.

The East Africans have never qualified to the finals and could suffer the same fate suffered by Zimbabwe in 2015 when they were kicked out of the 2018 World Cup for failing to pay a former coach Valinhos.

