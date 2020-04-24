Zifa is set to receive US$500,000 from Fifa in the coming days to mitigate the effects of coronavirus.

The money is from the $150m that will be released by the world governing body to its member associations under the Forward 2.0 development programme. This is an early payment of the second installment of operational costs for 2020 which was due to be handed out in July.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino described it as the “first step” in a wider plan to assist those struggling due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,” he said.

“This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress. This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community.”

