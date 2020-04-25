Former Dynamos defender Peace Makaha has vowed to return to his best at his current club Manica Diamonds after a difficult spell.

The promising full back, who left DeMbare at the end of the 2018 season to join a Luke Masomere-assembled star-studded Manica Diamonds, did not have the best of times when ‘Vahombe’ departed, but is hopping the 2020 season will bring better fortunes.

“Going into 2020, my target is to play to the best of my abilities. I hope to bounce back and get more game time compared to last season. Hopefully, it is redemption time for me,” he said according to NewsDay Sport.

“Last season, was indifferent because of a number of reasons, but I am working hard to rectify what was affecting me.

“What is past is past. I am now looking forward to what is ahead and I want to improve and bring good results for the club,” Makaha added.

