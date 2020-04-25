South African football legend Jomo Sono says he is against the idea of not finishing the season and give the title to Kaizer Chiefs by virtue of being top of the log.

The Absa Premiership season was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus and its return has been delayed due to the escalating situation in the country.

Speaking on SAFM, as cited by Goal, Sono believes Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane would rightfully complain should the PSL decide to crown Amakhosi the 2019/20 champions.

Sundowns are lying in second place on the log with 44 points, just four behind Chiefs plus a game in hand.

“We don’t want people to turn around say, ‘Khoza had to give the league to Kaizer [Motaung] because they are friends’,” he said.

“And where does it leave Pitso? Pitso won’t keep quiet, day and night, and he’d be right because he wants to finish the league.

“He believes he can win the league and he’s got a chance of winning the league.”

