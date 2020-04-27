Football fans across the country can stand a chance of winning a signed jersey by Aston Villa star Marvelous Nakamba.

The midfielder announced a competition on his Instagram account.

Interested fans can enter that competition by following his page and answer the question about the team he made his debut against when he joined Villa.

Three winners will be picked randomly and their names will be announced on Friday.

