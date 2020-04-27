Football fans across the country can stand a chance of winning a signed jersey by Aston Villa star Marvelous Nakamba.
The midfielder announced a competition on his Instagram account.
Interested fans can enter that competition by following his page and answer the question about the team he made his debut against when he joined Villa.
Three winners will be picked randomly and their names will be announced on Friday.
📣 COMPETITION TIME 📣 For a chance to win a signed shirt, answer the following question below correctly. Question: Which team did I make my first debut against when I joined Aston Villa Football Club? To enter this competition, please below. 1. Follow @nakamba_marvelous 2. Submit your answer in the comment. 3. Like this post and tag 3 friends for a bonus chance to win ✅ I will pick 3 lucky people and the winners will be announced on the 1st May 2020 👏🏾 Good Luck ⚽️❤️ #staysafe #utv #zimbabwe #premierleague #football