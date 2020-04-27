Former Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro has said he does not mind not being paid for months provided the money goes towards the fight against Covid-19.

Ndoro plies his trade for Highlands Park in the South African top flight where many clubs have taken the stance of pay cuts for their players and employees, a suggestion which has generated a lot of debate but Ndoro has taken a radical attitude competely, suggesting that even not get anything is still fine.

“I don’t mind if Highlands Park can go 4 months without paying my salary, aslong they use that money to help on Covid19. Stay home, save lives,” wrote the former Orlando Pirates man on Twitter.

