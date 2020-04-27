Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s cannabis company hopes to secure the naming rights to Barcelona’s Camp Nou for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Catalans announced last week that they would sell naming rights to the stadium for the first time and donate the revenue to fighting coronavirus.

Tyson’s business partner Alki David confirmed the news on BBC Sport, saying they would name the ground SwissX Stadium after their company which sells a range of cannabis-based products.

“It’s something we’ve specifically been looking for to adopt in our company and it seemed like an amazing idea,” David said.

“My company is a cannabis company and Spain has a long tradition within the European Union as being a leader or a liberal in the road towards legalisation, so it’s evolved quite naturally.”

When asked whether naming the stadium after a cannabis company would risk the reputation of the club, David added: “That remains to be seen. The world is born on ideas.”

