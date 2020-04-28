KAS Eupen forward Knowledge Musona could still return to action this season after the door for a possible resumption of the Belgium Pro League (BPL) was kept open until next week.

The BPL board called off the remainder of its campaign early this month due to the coronavirus pandemic and clubs were supposed to pass a vote to confirm the cancellation.

The voting, however, was suspended until May 4 as the European country awaits more clarity on the possible easing of lockdown rules.

This gives a window of opportunity to continue playing.

Meanwhile, the proposal, if the clubs agree to cancel the season, would see Club Brugge who are leading the table crowned the champions with second-placed Gent joining them in the teams that qualified for Champions League.

