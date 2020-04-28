Uefa has given all European football leagues a May 25 deadline to come up with their final plans to restart their domestic competitions.

Several countries have suspended football action due to the coronavirus pandemic. The governing body also put on hold its Euro 2020 and the inter-club competitions – the Champions and the Europa Leagues.

In a letter to the 55 federations in Uefa, president Aleksander Ceferin wrote that any league cancelling its season would need to produce a list of teams that have qualified for European club competitions, also by May 25.

“National Associations and/or Leagues should be in a position to communicate to Uefa by 25 May 2020 the planned restart of their domestic competitions including the date of restart and the relevant competition format,” Ceferin wrote.

“In the event that a domestic competition is to be prematurely terminated for legitimate reasons… Uefa would require the National Association to explain by 25 May 2020 the special circumstances justifying such premature termination and to select clubs for the Uefa club competitions 2020/21 on the basis of sporting merit in the 2019/20 domestic competitions,” he added.

