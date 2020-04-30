South Africa’s football governing body SAFA has reiterated the need for safety first amid numerous debates on whether or not the ABSA Premiership should resume any time soon.

The Rainbow Nation will commence Level 4 of national lockdown as instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation last week, paving way for football enthusiasts to expect the resumption of the league, but SAFA’s possition remain the same.

”The commencement of Level 4 lockdown as of 1 May 2020 has raised the issue of when football will restart and whether Level 4 provides basis for playing games behind closed doors.

Playing football requires travelling, including from one province to the other and that cannot be achieved under Level 4.

Another issue is the social distancing factor – football is a contact sport where ‘we cannot social distance,” reads a statement on the association’s website.

Comments

comments