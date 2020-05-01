All teams in the Italian Serie A have reportedly unanimously voted for the continuation of the 2019-20 season.

The Italian top division was put on hold on the 9th of March due to the Covid-19 crisis and this week, the country’s Prime Minister Vincenzo Spadafora gave the green light for teams to start training in groups on the 18th of May, a day after the government would have potentially lifted lockdown restrictions.

France football authorities, together with their Dutch counterparts,’ ended the Ligue 1 and Eredivisie respectively, with PSG being declared the winners in the former while there was no winner in the latter.

