Former Warriors and CAPS United winger Alois Bunjira has outlined his desire to become the president of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

The next election to determine the man to be helm of the country’s football governing body will be held in 2022 with the incumbent Felton Kamambo expected to seek re-election.

Bunjira, who is currently the director of ALBUN Soccer Academy and a sports presenter at one of the country’s leading commercial radio stations, took to Facebook to declare his interest in the hottest sit in Zimbabwean football.

“Deep down I have always believed I have a lot to offer to Zimbabwe football. I may as well take it up and contest. Yes, I am up for it 2022 it is. Football indeed needs to be sorted out guys. With the support of everyone involved, Zimbabwe football can rise again, yes, manifesto is coming soon. Let’s go for it,” reads Bunjira’s post.

Comments

comments