Tinotenda Kadewere says he would have wanted to see the season finish because he was looking to make history before he leaves Le Havre.

The Warriors striker won the French Ligue 2 golden boot with twenty goals in twenty-four games as the campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus crisis. He will be with Lyon in Ligue 1 next season.

Before, the games were cancelled, Kadewere had already set a couple of records like netting nine goals in just six games. His scoring ratio saw him surpassing a record set by Abraham Gneki Guié at Tours in the 2010/2011 season.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, the 24-year old said: “The season itself was great, this was the best season I have ever had in my career.

“But I am also very sad that we did not manage to finish the season because I would have loved to make history with the club.

“I am very proud to be crowned top goalscorer. It is a huge achievement for me and I am also happy to be making Zimbabweans proud.

“But, above all, I am making my late father proud, wherever he is.”

Kadewere’s father ran a football academy in Harare’s high-density suburb of Highfield before he passed away on January 22 2015.

