Former Dynamos midfielder Eddie Mashiri says the national lockdown has affected his new job, leaving him struggling financially.

The 36-year old is now a coach at a local private school after securing the job in March.

In an interview with the Daily News on Sunday, Mashiri revealed he is not receiving his pay while on lockdown.

“You know how it’s when you work on a contract basis, you are not a permanent employee, your earnings are decided by the amount of time you spend at work.

“When the lockdown came into effect we were just a week old into our contracts I don’t want to lie to you, it has been difficult because we were looking forward to starting getting some inflow, but all that came to a crashing standstill.”

The retired star added the birth of his son last month made the situation worse as his wife, Tendai, and their new child are still trapped in South Africa.

The couple chose South Africa for the birth of their baby after they failed to raise US$ 2,500 needed for delivery in Zimbabwe.

“We settled for South Africa through the help of a good friend of mine who is resident that side. That is where my wife is as we speak.

“And my way wife ended up having an emergency operation after some complications but she managed to deliver our fourth child though it was not easy,” Mashiri added.

