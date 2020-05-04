Burkina Faso’s top-flight league is the latest championship to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Burkinabe Football Federation’s executive held a meeting on Monday and decided to call off the 2019/20 season without any club relegated or promoted into the first division. There will also be no champions declared in the campaign.

Salitas and Rahimo FC will, however, represent the country in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively.

Other African leagues that have ended their campaigns due to the virus include the Kenyan Premier League, Guinea’s Ligue 1 and Angola’s Girabola.

