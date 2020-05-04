Zifa has announced that the upcoming Premier Soccer League is likely to start in September due to the cornavirus.

The country has been under lockdown since mid-March and the restrictions were partially relaxed over the weekend but any chance of seeing the commencement of the campaign remains bleak for now.

In a statement Zifa said: “It has come to ZIFA’s attention that there is confusion within the football family emanating from relaxation of lock-down conditions by the government to level 2.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to advise all football stakeholders that football activities remain suspended until further notice…

“In its meeting on the 3 May 2020, the ZIFA Emergency Committee also noted that other football associations were planning to resume football operations around August/September 2020 and has tentatively set this date as to when our leagues will commence should our government announce the complete end of the lock-down any day before the envisaged dates. The resumption of football activities will also be done in consultation with CAF and FIFA.

” For ZIFA, should the season begin in September, that will see us also aligning our football calendar with the rest of the world.”

