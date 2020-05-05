Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has revealed that the Birmingham side might have to make do without two of their players should the Premier League season restart.

The English top division is currently on hold due to the global Covid-19 crisis but arrangements are in place for it to restart provided the authorities come to an agreement on certain health protocols.

Speaking on Sky Sports’s Football Show, Smith indicated that they might not have two of their players should the 2019-20 season resume.

“Everybody wants to get back into training but they also want to see what the medical protocols are first,” said Smith. “There’s a certain risk attached to the return to training for all players and I think they want to make sure they tick the boxes so it’s safe to do so,” he said.

“We’ve got a player who is asthmatic, we’ve got a player whose mother-in-law is in remission and living with the family. You have to be very careful, certainly the transmission knows no boundaries.”

Villa, home to Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, were languishing in 19th possition when the league was temporarily suspended in March.

Comments

comments