Zifa is set to offer its affiliate members financial relief packages after football operations were affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The association confirmed the news following an executive meeting which was held on Sunday.

The football body said the cushion will be paid immediately with the top 80 referees set to get an allowance of ZWL 2 000.00 each

“It was also resolved that due to Covid-19 the top 80 referees to be paid an allowance of ZWL 2 000.00 each since some of them were not formally employed,” Zifa said in a statement.

“Moreover, the Emergency Committee also authorised the disbursements of an administration grant to all affiliate members to help mitigate the Covid19 effects.

“The quantum of the grant per affiliate is equivalent to the 2020 subscription fees paid or payable by the respective affiliate.

“The grant will be immediately disbursed to all paid up members and will be deducted from the Zifa administration operations budget for 2020.”

The football body also confirmed the upcoming PSL season is likely to start in August-September provided the coronavirus situation stabilizes in time before the stated period.

