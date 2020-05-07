The German football association (DFL) has announced that the Bundesliga will return will resume on May 16 after a two-month break due to coronavirus lockdown.

The restart will see six games played on the opening Saturday, with derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke among them.

Bayern Munich will be in action the following day, as they take in a trip to Union Berlin.

The round of fixtures wrap-up on Monday with a match between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

The DFL also confirmed that the final matchday of the 2019-20 campaign is scheduled for the weekend of June 27-28.

Match-day 26 Fixtures:

Saturday 16 May

B. Dortmund vs Schalke

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin

Fortuna vs Paderborn

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Eintracht vs Gladbach

Sunday 17 May

Köln – Mainz

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

Monday 18 May:

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

Comments

comments