Former Warriors and CAPS United winger Alois Bunjira has declared his intentions to usher in a new football dispensation should he be given the chance to lead the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

Bunjira outlined his aspirations to contest in the next election, which will be held in 2022 and has unpacked some key issues in the local game he wishes to change.

”The passion to see Zimbabwean football developing much faster and seeing it return to glory days is my passion,” he said according to South African publication Daily Sun.

“To show the football world that football in Zimbabwe can be run smoothly and with integrity, without corruption and benefiting all stakeholders makes me believe I’m a good candidate for ZIFA presidency,” he said.

Current ZIFA president Felton Kamambo has not spoken on wether or not he wants to seek re-election after the expiration of his term.

