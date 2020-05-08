Sports minister Kirsty Coventry says the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will understand the delay in the installation on bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro.

The two stadiums, together with all the country’s football arenas, were sanctioned by Africa’s football governing body from hosting international matches for failing to meet set standards .

Government is spearheading the renovations and despite improvements on the pitch and dressing rooms area; bucket seats, which are one of the prerequisites, have not been imported due to restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, but Coventry insists CAF will understand, ahead of the watershed inspection slatted for June.

“The two things we are working on is the procurement of the bucket seats, which is something CAF and FIFA (recommended). What we have decided is that because they will be needed in all the stadiums, we have decided to do one big procurement because it’s more cost effective,” Coventry said according to online publication ZimLive.

“Obviously, we all know with the covid-19 there has been a lot of backups in China and that’s where most would procure the kind of bucket seats that we would need. So that has all been explained to ZIFA, CAF and FIFA and my understanding is that they are all understanding that bucket seats may not be in by inspection but procurement will be ready by then to show that they will be in-time for games,”she added.

