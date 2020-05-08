Teenage Hadebe has cut his two-week compassionate leave to return to Turkey to start preparations for the restart of the season.

The Yeni Malatyaspor defender arrived in the country last week to visit his family after his wife gave birth to twins in March.

Following the announcement that the Turkish campaign will resume on June 12 after a two-month-long break due to the coronavirus, the 24-year old had to return to his to start training next Tuesday.

“We are starting training on Tuesday and I feel very much refreshed,” Hadebe told the Chronicle.

“It was good to come and see my family, my newborn babies and I now go back with a settled mind. Mentally, I’m prepared for the remainder of the season and looking forward to fighting for a place in the team.”

The Turkish FA is targeting to complete the season by the end of July and also hope to host the Champions League final in August.

The final is scheduled for the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Comments

comments