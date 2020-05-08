One of the players at Spanish giants Real Madrid bizarrely came back from lockdown with a broken bone and is out for at least 6 weeks.

Los Blancos players returned to the cub yesterday to commence training after two months of staying at home due to the Covid-19 crisis but striker Luka Jovic was confirmed by the club to have broken a bone on his right foot.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jović by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of his right foot. Pending evolution,” reads a statement on the club’s website.

It is mindbo-boggling how Jovic picked up this injury considering that every Madrid player has been in quarantine for the last two months. While exercising at home might have been the order of the day, a foot fracture is strange considering the circumstances.

