Barcelona have announced centre back Samuel Umtiti suffered a calf injury during training on Saturday.

The Catalans returned to training on Friday for the first time in nearly two months as the team held individual sessions.

In a statement, the club said: “The first team player Samuel Umtiti has a right injury and his recovery will dictate his return to training. The injury came about in Saturday’s individual training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.”

Umtiti joins Ousmane Dembele on Barca’s the injury list.

The French forward is recovering from a hamstring problem and is not registered to play for the rest of the season having been replaced Martin Braithwaite who was signed in February.

Comments

comments