Jaure recovering well after car accident

Dynamos team doctor Robert Masara says Partson Jaure is recovering well after suffering head injuries in a car accident in March. Masara is optimistic the defender will be able to start the PSL season when it gets underway around August/September.

Sundowns issue statement on Pitso Mosimane’s contract situation

Mamelodi Sundowns say they will not comment on any media report or speculation regarding Pitso Mosimane’s contract situation. The gaffer’s contract is ending at the end of June and talks to renew the deal have stalled in the past months.

Motshwari gives an update after COVID-19 infection

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari says he is under strict medical surveillance, and is doing well after he tested positive for coronavirus last week. The 29-year-old also thanked everyone who’s been supportive to him.

French football moving in wrong direction: Lyon

Lyon have hit out at the decision to curtail the Ligue 1 season and believe “French football is currently moving in the wrong direction”. The club feel league officials have been too hasty given a number of other sporting events in the country have so far only been postponed.

