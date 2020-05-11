Mamelodi Sundowns have issued a statement on Pitso Mosimane’s contract situation, saying the will not comment on any media report or speculation regarding the matter.

The gaffer’s contract is ending at the end of June and talks to renew the deal have stalled in the last months.

Speculation has been rife with several reports pointing out to a possible divorce between the two parties while others came up with reasons a new hasn’t been signed yet.

In a statement, the club said: “Mamelodi Sundowns has observed over several months the speculation and the false statements concerning several issues including the contract of Pitso Mosimane.

“It is the policy of Mamelodi Sundowns not to respond or to comment on speculations or false statements.

“In line with the policy and culture of Mamelodi Sundowns announcements on any matter which is important to the Club, including Pitso Mosimane’s contract, will be made when the Club deems it appropriate.”

