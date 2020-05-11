The UK government has given the green light to resume the 2019/20 English Premier League season next month.

Football in the European country has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The campaign will now be completed at least from June 1. However, the remaining games “will take place behind closed doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”

The League is now left with sorting out the venue issue ahead of a possible restart while planing accordingly to avoid the spread of the virus during the matches.

It is understood the several clubs have agreed to use of neutral grounds and now awaits the proposal to be approved.

