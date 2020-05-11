Zifa is waiting for Fifa to respond to their request for relief funds to cushion its affiliates from the effects of coronavirus crisis.

The association has acknowledged that domestic football has been crippled by the crippled and wants some financial assistance.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela told The Herald that they wrote to the world football body this month and are hopeful of getting a response in the coming days.

“We are still waiting, probably next week (this week) we should get some responses.

“The situation is dire for football. So, we approached them on behalf of our affiliates who are suffering from the effects of this coronavirus lockdown.

“It has not spared anyone, so as a member of the FIFA football family we also applied for assistance,” said Gwesela.

The publication adds that Zifa applied for a US$2 million bailout from Fifa.

