Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca believes his former teammate Khama Billiat should be used as an example to show how good the club’s coach Pitso Mosimane really is.

Billiat became a household name at Masandawana prior to his move to Kaizer Chiefs in 2018, scoring 47 goals in the famous yellow strip and also winning the Player of the Year in 2016.

Ngcongca insists the Zimbabwean winger was a good player when he arrived at the Pretoria-based side from Ajax Cape Town but Mosimane polished him into the player he eventually became.

“Khama will tell you about Pitso, the man moulds you to be the best,” he told South Africa publication Far Post.

“No doubt, he (Khama) was good, but Pitso is the kind of coach, who takes a good player and turns them into a world beater.”

“Pitso is a master at what he does. I am privileged to have worked with him in the national team and now at Sundowns. He’s at the level of one of my best coaches in Belgium, Franky (Vercauteren),” he added.

