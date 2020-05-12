Zifa has joined the local football family in the mourning of former Masvingo United owner Tanda Tavaruva, popularly known as Mdara Mhunga, who died on Monday.

The businessman had been ill for a long time and passed on at his home in Rhodene, Masvingo. He was 84.

In a statement, the local football body said: “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has been left shocked following the passing on of Mr Tanda Tavaruva, the legendary Masvingo United FC owner and financier…

“We mourn the passing on of another giant in football, and it is our game which, as fate would have it, seems to be getting poorer each year with the loss of such dedicated cadres of the sport.

“We implore the Zimbabwean football family to take lessons from the legacy that Tanda left in the Eastern Region where his son would also follow suit and bankroll Gutu Leopards.”

Masvingo United had several big names during their time in the Premier Soccer League including Lloyd Hlahla, Norman Togara, Wonder Sithole and Musareka Jenitala.

The team is now community owned and plays in the Division One – Eastern Region

Comments

comments