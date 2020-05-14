Aspiring Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president and FIFA match agent Ellen Chiwenga has attained another top post at the world football governing body.

The United Kingdom-based football intermediary, who has made known of her ambitions to lead Zimbabwean football starting in 2022, has been appointed as one of the advisers in the FIFA Ethics and Regulations Watch.

“Ellen Chiwenga, hopeful Candidate for Fifa presidency in the 2022 elections. A member of the Association of Football Agents (AFA), the International Association of Fifa Licensed Football Match Agents (FIFMA), and Women in Football (WIF),” reads her profile on the FIFA Ethics and Regulations Watch website.

