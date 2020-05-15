Knowledge Musona’s agent Mike Makaab says a return to South Africa for his client remains possible but the priority is to keep him in Europe.

The Zimbabwean forward’s future at Anderlecht is in doubt after he was transfer-listed ahead of the next transfer window. He is currently at KAS Eupen on a loan deal which ends on June 30.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma on Friday, Makaab said: “Yes, the priority is to keep him abroad, but if there are good of­fers from solid football clubs – and that is absolutely important now because of COVID-19 – he will consider them.

“It’s going to be a different world that we are going to be tackling once this pandemic has gone, so it is important when thinking about player contracts.”

The player was heavily linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns in January but eventually moved to Eupen.

Kaizer Chiefs have also been said to be interested but that was in 2019 ahead of the start of this campaign.

