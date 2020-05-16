The Bundesliga will return this afternoon after a two-month break due to coronavirus lockdown.

The restart will see six games played today, with the derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke among them.

The games will not be available to watch in Zimbabwe and South Africa and the rest of Southern Africa.

Match-day 26 Fixtures:

Saturday 16 May

B. Dortmund vs Schalke (15:30)

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg (15:30)

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin (15:30)

Fortuna vs Paderborn (15:30)

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg (15:30)

Eintracht vs Gladbach (18:30)

Sunday 17 May

Köln vs Mainz (15:30)

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich (18:00)

Monday 18 May

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen (20:30)

