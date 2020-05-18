FC Platinum is set to receive money from CAF in the coming weeks for their participation in this season’s Champions League.

The Platinum Boys reached the group stages of the tournament and will get a total of US$550,000 for finishing fourth in their pool.

The football body said it has approved an early disbursement of the final tranche of prize money in its inter-club competitions for the 2019/20 season.

CAF explained that the release is coming earlier than usual to help clubs cope with the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by the organisation over the weekend read: “Clubs will receive their dues based on the established prize monies for each competition till the quarter-final stage when the two competitions were suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19.

“The minimum guaranteed for clubs participating in the Total CAF Champions League is USD 550,000 and USD 275,000 for the Total CAF Confederation Cup.”

Comments

comments