Former Dynamos striker Clive Mwale says he was blackmailed to leave the club because Shooting Stars owner Joel Sengeredo was paying for his accommodation.

Sengeredo supported the Glamour Boys, and when Mwale and Mtshumayeli Moyo were facing accommodation issues, the businessman offered help and sometimes gave financial assistance to the players.

After Dembare survived relegation on the last day of the 2005 season, the benefactor moved to form Shooting Stars in the following campaign and signed several Dynamos players including Mwale.

Captain Leo Kurauzvione, Moyo, Munyaradzi Mashiri, Prince Mbara, Esau Amisi, Fidelis Mangezi, Trymore Mtisi, Tapfumanei Gweshe and goalkeepers Philip Nhete are the other stars who left the Harare giants for the new boys.

But the transfer wasn’t a fair one and Mwale says Sengeredo made him sign for his team because he had helped him before.

“When I came to Zimbabwe, I never dreamt I would play for any other team apart from Dynamos. It is the club that really helped shape my career,” Mwale told the Herald.

“But Mtshumayeli (Moyo) and I had problems with our accommodation and Joel Sengeredo came in to help us as a supporter.

“We were moved from Courtney Hotel in town to some very nice flats in Borrowdale.

“Things changed when Sengeredo started his own team.

“Dynamos were struggling and he had made us sign contracts to acknowledge that he was sponsoring us.

“So, we just followed whatever instructions he gave.”

“There was a big difference between what we were getting at Dynamos and what Shooting Stars offered. So, the other players just followed.”

Mwale is now coaching in his native Zambia.

