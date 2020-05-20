The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has announced that the country’s top flight has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis and declared Vipers Sports Club as champions.

Uganda becomes one of many African countries to have canceled their seasons in the wake of the global pandemic.

The football fathers in Uganda also declared the women’s league null and void.

Angola, Kenya and Guinea also cancelled their respective seasons as the football world continues to suffer the effects of the novel virus.

