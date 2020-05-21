Dynamos’ Godknows Murwira is booked to undergo surgery this week after he aggravated his knee injury during pre-season training earlier this year.

The utility player was supposed to take the operation some time ago but the coronavirus made it difficult. He had been ruled out for the first half of 2020 season before the campaign was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dembare’s executive chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa confirmed the news of Murwira to the Herald.

“All things being equal, Godknows (Murwira) will be operated on during the course of this week,’’ he said.

“He is already booked for the procedure.

“The issue is that this coronavirus pandemic has affected everything in life. Under normal circumstances, he (Murwira) should have been operated on a long time ago.

“But, understandably, the process has been delayed. It’s now up to the medical team to choose when they can have the procedure, otherwise, it’s booked already.”

Murwira will need six to eight weeks to fully heal from the operation.

Comments

comments