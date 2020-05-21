N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s training session on Wednesday due to fears of coronavirus.

The midfielder was allowed to skip the training by coach Frank Lampard after registering a negative coronavirus test and conducted his first socially distanced session on Tuesday.

Kante’s decision to stop attending the training lies in his medical history. He collapsed in the dressing room at Cobham in March 2018 in front of his team-mates but was cleared him of concerns about his heart.

The 29-year-old will now train at home and the club will continue their efforts to make their training ground safe for the rest of their squad.

