Kenyan national soccer team player Mike Olunga has showered praise on Warriors and Olympique Lyon gunslinger Tinotenda Kadewere, describing him as the ‘next big thing in Zimbabwean football’.

Olunga and Kadewere were teammates at Swedish side Djurgardens in 2016 before the former moved to Japan while the latter moved to French Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

“He is one of the best and humble players I have come across. When I arrived there (Sweden), he was already part of the team. He welcomed me like his own brother and, indeed, his African compatriot,” Olunga said according to NewsDay Sport.

“From my view, he was one of the best and top strikers at the Swedish side and his rise to me came as no surprise, but it was written all over since he moved to join the French side.

“Given the chance I think he is the next best thing for the Zimbabwean national team. “I think Tino is one player who is destined for greatness because where he came from made him the kind of player he is and just wish him the best in his new challenge.” he added.

Kadewere’s goalscoring exploits at Havre, where he scored 20 goals and provided 4 assists in the just ended season , earned him a mega move to Ligue 1 side Lyon.

