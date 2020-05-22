Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Leonardo Castro to extend their contract.

The Colombian forward had been linked with an exit at the Soweto giants after struggling to reach his best form since switching the floor from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018.

Chiefs say Castro, 31, is now set to stay at the club for the next two years.

“Kaizer Chiefs and Leonardo Castro have reached an agreement to extend their relationship with a further 2 years ending on 30th June 2022,” the club said on Twitter.

Castro happy to extend his stay Kaizer Chiefs and Leonardo Castro have reached an agreement to extend their relationship with a further 2 years ending on 30th June 2022.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/TCdWl0wMNA — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 22, 2020

Comments

comments