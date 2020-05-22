Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has returned to the Bodymoor Heath Training Ground for the first time in two months.

The club started holding small-group sessions from Wednesday after the EPL allowed teams to resume training following the lockdown break. The first batch included Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Jota and Ahmed Elmohamady.

The Zimbabwean trained on Friday along with Mbwana Samata, Neil Taylor and Matt Targett.

The players observed strict social distancing measures as they were put through their paces by Dean Smith and his staff.

